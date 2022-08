Lowe's to pay $55 million in bonuses to help employees with rising costs

Lowe's announced it will give out $55 million in bonuses this quarter to help employees cope with a rising cost of living.

Lowe's workers, you're about to get some help paying your rising bills.

The company is giving bonuses to hourly, front-line associates to help cope with high inflation.

How much each worker will receive is not clear, but Lowe's says it's awarding $55 million in total.

The goal is to help offset the rising costs due to inflation.

Workers should see the bonus early next month.