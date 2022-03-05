documentary

Amy Poehler directs documentary about Hollywood legends Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz

New documentary 'Lucy and Desi' looks at the legacy of Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz and their significant contributions to television.
Amy Poehler directs documentary 'Lucy and Desi'

If you love Lucy, this is a good time for movies. There's currently "Being the Ricardos" with Oscar nominees Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

And now, director Amy Poehler has a new documentary about the couple.

"Lucy and Desi" looks at the legacy of Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz and their significant contributions to television. Their daughter, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, contributes to the documentary. Poehler made it with great admiration for the "I Love Lucy" stars.

"They are two glowing balls of incredible talent, energy and charisma," Poehler said. "They take up the screen. And to watch them meet and come together is like a real explosion."

"I think that Lucy and Desi have really complicated, especially early loves that informed the rest of their lives. And, you know, like most stuff that's transformative, it can bring out the best and worst of us."

The documentary looks at all sides of the couple's lives.

"I think Lucy and Desi suffered a lot of trauma when they were younger that propelled them to be incredibly active, hard-working and extremely brave people," said Poehler. "And they also had to reckon with some of that as their lives went on, like we all do."

I told the filmmaker that while watching the film, I didn't feel the need to take any notes.

"Oh, that's a glowing endorsement. You know, I often think about that as how many times did I look at my phone during a movie. And no phone, no notes - that feels like a four-star review!" said Poehler.

"Lucy and Desi" is streaming now on Prime Video.

