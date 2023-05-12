Lyft driver arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl in Santa Ana

A Lyft driver was behind bars on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last month.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- A Lyft driver was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last month.

Fredi Rojas, 30, of Orange, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault, according to Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez. He was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records.

Rojas was accused of attacking the teen on April 13, Lopez said.

The alleged victim saw Rojas driving by slowly and flagged him down to help charge her phone, Lopez said. Rojas stopped and offered to help and "forced" her into the car, drove to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle, Lopez alleged.

Rojas later drove her to another place in the city and dropped her off, Lopez said.

Rojas was driving a rented white Nissan Rogue at the time, the sergeant said.

Investigators suspect there may be more alleged victims and asked the public to call Detective Amanda Miller at 714-245-8363 or email her at amiller5@santa-ana.org. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

