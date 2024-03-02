On The Menu: Find fresh, flavorful Italian dishes at this Westlake Village eatery

Made in Italy is a restaurant bringing fresh and flavorful Italian dishes to the Westlake Village area.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Freshly baked Focaccia bread, delicious pizzas and pastas plated to perfection - all of these flavorful Italian dishes are on the menu at Made In Italy.

This Westlake Village restaurant opened five years ago and transports you to the villages of Italia.

Owners Antonio and Giana met while working in a café, later married and opened Made In Italy with the mission of sharing authentic Italian recipes and culture with the community.

"You come to my house, you experience my food. So I bring it to the table true authentic simple Italian dishes," Antonio Sessa explained.

You'll see communal tables because in Italy it's common to break bread with a stranger. And you'll taste seasonal, fresh ingredients. Some are sourced locally and others are imported from Italy.

"We also make everything from scratch. All of our doughs are made in house, our sauces, our desserts, everything. We don't store buy anything," Giana Barone said.

The focaccia bread alone is reason to visit.

Other tasty best sellers include the Taglierini: pesto, pomodoro, which is a fresh tomato sauce, and a nice helping of burrata.

An awesome prosciutto arugula and burrata pizza. The most delicious Cavatelli, hand-made ricotta pasta with beef Bolognese. It is Antonio's grandmother's recipe. And a monstrous 3-foot pizza.

"I love when we make the pizza and we see people's reaction and they try it and say 'My God.' That's why I have a Made In Italy, something unique, you've never seen before," Antonio said.

A wild Branzino, eggplant, lasagna, bruschetta, salads, desserts, wine and beer are also all on the menu. Most items cost around $20.

Like many entrepreneurs, the owners say they didn't know how their restaurant would be received, but the community rallied around them and it's become a favorite Italian destination in Westlake Village.

"It feels incredible, honestly. When Antonio and I opened the restaurant we were obviously very nervous," said Giana.

"Every Italian wants to come to California for the American dream. And actually this is my dream here," Antonio smiled.

Buon appetito!

Made In Italy, located at 3825 E Thousand Oaks Boulevard unit F, is open seven days a week.

Thank you Leslie for the submission.