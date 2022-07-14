Six Flags Magic Mountain set to debut record-breaking Wonder Woman roller coaster Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12050129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We've all been there. Many of us can remember a time we had trouble finding our car at Disneyland's parking lot. Well now, there's an app for that!

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Valencia's Six Flag Magic Mountain is set to open its Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage roller coaster on Saturday, a ride that is billed as the longest, tallest single-rail coaster in the world.The attraction is the record-setting 20th roller coaster at the theme park."Riders will fly single file through the sky over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour," according to Magic Mountain's description of the ride.The coaster is located in the park's six-acre DC Universe area, which has been expanded and remodeled to include a new entry portal and retail locations.The DC Universe land is also home to Batman: The Ride and Teen Titans: Turbo Spin.As guests enter the line for the Wonder Woman ride, "influenced by Greek architecture and featuring tropical landscaping, they will be immersed in the story of her life and how she obtained her super powers," according to Magic Mountain.