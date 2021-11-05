Hancock Park residents say mail has been delayed for months

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents near Hancock Park and La Brea said they haven't had a normal week of mail delivery since May."We have not been getting mail anywhere from two, three or four times a week," said Hancock Park local Catherine, who did not want to share her last name.Catherine said that when it does come, it's around 9 p.m. She's been tracking this issue since June with her neighbors.Catherine's husband recently passed away. She said it took her months to receive his death certificate, which kept her waiting to fill out other documents and make insurance claims."We're all just so frustrated because no one seems to care," she said.The U.S. Postal Service gave ABC7 this statement when asked about the situation:Congressman Ted Lieu's office gave ABC7 the following statement: