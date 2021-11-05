Hancock Park residents say mail has been delayed for months

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents near Hancock Park and La Brea said they haven't had a normal week of mail delivery since May.
"We have not been getting mail anywhere from two, three or four times a week," said Hancock Park local Catherine, who did not want to share her last name.
Catherine said that when it does come, it's around 9 p.m. She's been tracking this issue since June with her neighbors.
Catherine's husband recently passed away. She said it took her months to receive his death certificate, which kept her waiting to fill out other documents and make insurance claims.
"We're all just so frustrated because no one seems to care," she said.
The U.S. Postal Service gave ABC7 this statement when asked about the situation:
"We dispute the claim that the residents haven't gotten mail for months. It is true however that on occasion, we've been unable to deliver at consistent hours as we've flexed our employee resources. But we can confirm that all first-class mail is current and is being delivered without delay."
Congressman Ted Lieu's office gave ABC7 the following statement:
"Our constituents rely on the postal service to stay connected, to conduct business, to access vital medications, ensure they receive benefits, and to exercise their civic duty to vote. Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in issues with the mail service throughout our district. USPS has attributed some of these challenges to COVID-19-related capacity problems that unfortunately persist today, and others are likely due to changes to the postal service made by the previous Administration. I have been adamant that Trump-appointed Post Master General Louis DeJoy should be fired because of his role in notable mail service deterioration, in addition to his flagrant conflicts of interest.
"We have been working diligently in both my Los Angeles County and Washington offices to address issues with mail service. My office attends a bi-weekly USPS meeting to share concerns from our constituents, and we remain committed to assisting constituents with their specific USPS casework needs. In order for our office to conduct casework about any issue with a federal agency, we must first receive a privacy release form from the constituent. This is required by federal law. From there, we are able to serve as an advocate for the constituent and work diligently until the case is resolved. I would encourage anyone with specific problems with their mail service to reach out to our office for casework assistance."
"I think what upsets me or aggravates me the most is a lack of communication," said Hancock Park resident Larry.
