9 injured after balcony at beachfront Malibu home collapses, plummets onto rocks below

By
EMBED <>More Videos

9 injured after balcony at beachfront Malibu home collapses

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured, four of them hospitalized, after a balcony at a Malibu home collapsed onto the beach Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the collapse shortly after 5 p.m. in the 20500 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway.

Witnesses say they had gathered for a birthday party when the celebration took a terrifying turn.

"(There were) probably like 10 people on the back deck and we heard a crack and I literally saw all of my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks," said one man.

A total of nine people were evaluated for injuries, including four who were taken to the hospital. Details on the extent of their injuries were not available, but none of them seemed to be life-threatening.

"It was a freak accident. I don't know how that happens...the deck literally just gave out," the witness added.

Investigators say the deck's integrity, combined with the weight of too many people, likely caused it to collapse, sending the victims crashing to the rocks below.

"Down below are jagged rocks, large rocks, so a very dangerous situation and fortunately, no one was hurt seriously or killed," said Captain Ron Haralson with the fire department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countybeacheslos angeles county fire departmentbalcony collapse
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News