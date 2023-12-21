Lightning prompts temporary closure of Malibu beaches

Malibu beaches were temporarily shut down Thursday morning due to lightning strikes, lifeguard officials said.

Malibu beaches were temporarily shut down Thursday morning due to lightning strikes, lifeguard officials said.

Malibu beaches were temporarily shut down Thursday morning due to lightning strikes, lifeguard officials said.

Malibu beaches were temporarily shut down Thursday morning due to lightning strikes, lifeguard officials said.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Malibu beaches were temporarily shut down Thursday morning due to lightning strikes, lifeguard officials said.

Lifeguard officials made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 10:30 a.m., saying they were clearing the water and closing beaches.

The closures include Point Dume and Zuma beaches. Officials said they hope to reopen them early Thursday afternoon. Beachgoers were advised to seek shelter until the storm passes.

The second of two storm systems is moving through Southern California, bringing periods of heavy rain, significant flood risk and thunderstorms.

The Pacific storm centered offshore has been moving gradually southeastward, sending bands of rain ashore and hitting particularly hard on the central coast after sweeping through the San Francisco Bay Area. A flood watch has been issued for a large swath of the Southland, with some areas in effect through Thursday and even Friday.