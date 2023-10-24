Almost a week after four Pepperdine University students were struck and killed by a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway, residents and safety advocates spoke out at an emotionally charged Malibu City Council meeting.

Malibu residents at council meeting call for more safety on PCH in aftermath of crash that killed 4

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Almost a week after four Pepperdine University students were struck and killed by a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway, residents and safety advocates spoke out Monday at an emotionally charged Malibu City Council meeting.

Addressing the councilmembers and the public, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said she is working with Caltrans to reduce speed limits and to get more speed-enforcement in the area.

Horvath, whose district includes Malibu, said she also wants more California Highway Patrol officers on PCH. She is also calling for an emergency PCH Taskforce meeting to be held in November.

Local officials have requested that Malibu be added to the list of cities that have speed cameras.

During Monday night's City Council meeting, several speakers said PCH has become more dangerous.

"Pacific Coast Highway has become Pacific Coast hellway," said one woman during the meeting's public comments section.

Another woman, referring to the deadly collision on the night of Oct. 17, asked: "Why does it take something like this for anybody in the city to do anything?"

One man noted that he has "often driven 10 or 15 miles on PCH without seeing a single member of law enforcement. But I rarely travel that same distance without seeing at least one driver that's using our road as the Indianapolis (Motor) Speedway."

Four Pepperdine students were standing along the side of PCH when they were struck by a car last week. The victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, were identified as as Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21. They were all seniors at the university's Seaver College of Liberal Arts and were also sorority sisters.