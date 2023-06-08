WATCH LIVE

Alarming video captures thieves breaking into vehicle at Malibu home

Leanne Suter Image
ByLeanne Suter KABC logo
Thursday, June 8, 2023 4:38AM
Alarming video captures thieves breaking into vehicle in Malibu
Alarming video captured thieves breaking into a vehicle at a Malibu home, leaving the homeowners fearing for their safety.

The incident happened over Memorial Day weekend. A woman told Eyewitness News her daughter was having a party at the Malibu beach home when the thieves broke in.

The crime, which was captured by a home surveillance camera, shows the thieves scoping the vehicle in the driveway first.

Then, they suddenly break a back passenger window and begin to rummage through the backseat.

The woman said the thieves may have been responsible for other vehicle break-ins along the Pacific Coast Highway that night.

ABC7's Leanne Suter spoke with the victim and will have the latest details on the report on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.

