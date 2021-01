EMBED >More News Videos At least 50 rain-related accidents occurred on Southland freeways Friday morning as a powerful storm moved through the region, including a tractor trailer that rolled over, caught fire and came to rest hanging over the edge of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

Mammoth Mountain was pummeled Friday morning as a strong storm dropped several feet of snow in the region.The latest numbers show the resort has already received at least 7 feet of new snow within the last three days and more is expected.U.S. Route 395, the only way to get to Mammoth Mountain from the Los Angeles area, was shut down. Caltrans was working to get the highway reopened.Officials were expecting a busy weekend at Mammoth Mountain and urged skiers to plan ahead, check road conditions and see what's currently open.