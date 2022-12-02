Fresh snow covers Mammoth Mountain, next storm could bring more than 2 feet

Winter weather lovers were given a special treat Thursday as fresh snow fell in Mammoth, giving the mountains that perfect holiday look.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- Winter weather lovers were given a special treat Thursday as fresh snow fell in Mammoth, giving the mountains that perfect holiday look.

The next round of storms this weekend could add more than two feet of snow.

A winter storm warning remained in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from Mammoth Lakes south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles north of Lake Tahoe.

Mammoth has more terrain open than any other resort in the country right now.

Plus, Chair 22 is expected to open for the first time this season Friday.

Eagle Lodge and Canyon Lodge will also be open Friday.

The storm out of the Pacific Ocean roared ashore in Northern California early Thursday, bringing heavy rain that snarled the morning commute and prompted flood advisories in the San Francisco Bay Area and south into the Central Coast.

Wind speeds reached 40 mph with an isolated gust of 50 mph reported in the Marin Coastal Ranges, the National Weather Service office in San Francisco said. About a half-inch of rain fell from Vallejo to Sacramento.

Forecasters said much of interior Northern California could experience freezing temperatures early Friday, with sub-zero lows in parts of the Sierra and low-teens to single digits in some western Nevada valleys.

The service expected winds would gust Thursday night into Friday up to 40 mph on Lake Tahoe, producing waves up to 4 feet, and gusts up to 70 mph over mountain ridges.

