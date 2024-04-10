Man arrested in 3 sexual batteries against women in Long Beach

Detectives believe the 38-year-old was working as a gardener for the victims in each of the incidents.

Detectives believe the 38-year-old was working as a gardener for the victims in each of the incidents.

Detectives believe the 38-year-old was working as a gardener for the victims in each of the incidents.

Detectives believe the 38-year-old was working as a gardener for the victims in each of the incidents.

Detectives believe the 38-year-old was working as a gardener for the victims in each of the incidents.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Long Beach have arrested a man accused of multiple sexual battery incidents, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

Meliton Santoyo Jaramillo, 38, of Norwalk was arrested on Monday in La Mirada.

According to police, at least three women were attacked near Bellflower Boulevard and Wardlow Road. Two of the incidents allegedly occurred in August 2023 and the third occurred in February. Detectives believe Jaramillo was working as a gardener for the victims in each of the cases.

He's currently being held without bail at the Long Beach City Jail where he was booked for three counts of sexual battery.

Detectives believe there may be additional unreported incidents and are asking any possible victims to contact LBPD's Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.