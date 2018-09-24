Man believed to be suspect in homeless attacks in DTLA arrested

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles police announced Monday that they believe they've arrested the man responsible for the murder of two homeless men and the attempted murder of another in downtown Los Angeles.
Ramon Escobar, 47, has been booked for murder and is being held without bail, the LAPD said in a press release. More details on the suspect are expected to be announced at a 3 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.
The arrest came Monday morning, when officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call of a homeless man suffering from head trauma in the 1500 block of 7th Street shortly before 7 a.m. Authorities confirmed the victim suffered blunt-force trauma and transported him to a nearby hospital.
After a search of the area, Escobar was found in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue and placed under arrest for the Santa Monica assault.
Upon an ongoing investigation, Los Angeles police said they believe Escobar is the man who used a baseball bat to attack three separate homeless victims - all sleeping on downtown L.A. streets - on Sept. 16. Two of those victims died. Police said the suspect approached the sleeping homeless men and beat them repeatedly on the head and shoulders with a baseball bat, then ransacked their pockets and belongings to rob them. One of the victims was found unconscious in the 700 block of Wilshire Boulevard and two of them were found in the area of 5th Street between Flower and Figueroa.
The suspect in the L.A. attacks was believed to also be homeless, based on his appearance and surveillance video that showed him rummaging through trash as he walked around the area. He was described as a man in his 30s or 40s with medium height and build, dark bushy hair, wearing a blue hat, gray sweatshirt, black shorts and bright white tennis shoes. One of his more distinctive traits is a unique gait caused by outwardly bowed legs, police said.
Santa Monica police are also looking into whether Escobar is connected to a deadly attack in their city on Sept. 20. The homeless victim's body was found under the Santa Monica Pier after he died under similar circumstances, authorities said.