Man dies after hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale ended Sunday morning with one suspect dead, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.The situation began after 9 p.m. Saturday when deputies responded to Karling Place.Officials said earlier the suspect was possibly shot and wounded by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, and that no deputies were hurt.The barricade lasted a total of 12 hours.