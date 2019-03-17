Man dies after hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale

An hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale ended with one suspect dead, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale ended Sunday morning with one suspect dead, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The situation began after 9 p.m. Saturday when deputies responded to Karling Place.

Officials said earlier the suspect was possibly shot and wounded by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, and that no deputies were hurt.

The barricade lasted a total of 12 hours.
