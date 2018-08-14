A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a man was shot to death early Tuesday morning.The victim was reportedly pumping gas at a Shell station in the 1500 block of East Edinger Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. when two men approached on foot and forced him into his own car.After fatally shooting the man in the upper torso, they left his car and dumped his body a few hundred feet away near Grand Avenue and Wilshire Avenue across the street from Century High School.Police have shut down Grand Street from McFadden Avenue to Edinger Avenue in both directions.