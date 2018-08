Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in South Los Angeles Monday morning.It is believed the victim, a Hispanic man in his 20s, was riding a bike when he was shot in the 500 block of East 68th Street around 12:30 a.m.Authorities from the LAPD Newton division said there is no initial indication the shooting was gang-related.Authorities did not immediately release information on a suspect description or the suspect's vehicle.