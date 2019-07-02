Man killed in third fatal shooting in La Puente in last 4 days

By ABC7.com staff
LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting in La Puente on Monday, the third fatal shooting in the city in the last four days.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide investigators responded to the 15400 block of Temple Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man.

Detectives learned that deputies from the Industry Station responded to the location regarding a person not breathing call. They then found a Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available.

Three people were shot in La Puente Sunday night. One man was killed and two were wounded in that shooting, which was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Tonopah Avenue and Beckner Street.

When authorities investigated, they found three men shot at the scene. One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect or suspects remain outstanding and no description was available.

It was the second multiple shooting involving a fatality in La Puente over the weekend.

Friday night, a 31-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old man was wounded in the 100 block of North Winton Avenue. The two weekend locations are about four miles away from each other.

It is unknown if any of the three shootings are related.
