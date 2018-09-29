EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --A father is desperately searching for his missing daughter and 11-year-old granddaughter from Oklahoma, both of whom were last seen in El Monte.
It's been a long 12 days and nights for Steven Jindra. The mysterious disappearance of his daughter, Amanda Key, and granddaughter Haley has left him baffled.
"No friends, family or anybody has had a text, a phone call or anything," he said.
Key, 40, and Haley were last seen at the El Monte Station bus terminal. It was originally believed the two were last spotted at Los Angeles Union Station, but family members updated that information.
The two had arrived from Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a series of unfortunate events.
"She lost her job, lost her home there, and she even said in one of her texts, 'I shouldn't have come to California,'" Jindra said.
Jindra is especially worried because his daughter is bipolar. He said during an episode once before, she and her daughter went into hiding in a wooded area in Louisiana.
"I'm worried, you know, that they're out on the streets. I just don't know. We've contacted all her backups, you know, everybody that's family or friends, and we don't know of anyone else who would be helping her," he said.
The father has spent most of his time in L.A., posting flyers and searching nearby areas. He's hopes she'll see her face on TV and come back home.
"Borrow somebody's phone. Give me a call or give your friend Howard a call," Jindra pleaded. "I'll send a taxi where you are and get you to a hotel until I can get there."
Key is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Haley is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800. During non-business hours, call (877)LAPD-24-7 or provide anonymous information to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.