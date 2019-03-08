Man sought for sexually assaulting victim in her San Pedro home

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for a sexual assault suspect who police said attacked a woman as she was entering her San Pedro home.The Los Angeles Police Department has released a sketch hoping someone will recognize him.Police described the incident as a violent sexual assault. It happened earlier this week when the victim was returning to her home on 11th Street in San Pedro.Police said when the woman was entering her home, the man came up and pushed her inside. Police said she doesn't the know man.Detectives working the case are hoping by releasing the sketch, somebody who recognizes the man will come forward with information that could lead to his arrest.Along with the sketch, the victim told police she noticed the suspect had tattoos on both arms. He's described as being 25 to 35 years old, approximately 150 to 170 pounds.Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD's Harbor Division. Anonymous, information can be left with the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.