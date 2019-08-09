Palmdale: Man sought after surveillance video shows him taking upskirt photo of woman at train station

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have released surveillance video of a man who investigators say took an upskirt photo of a woman while she was waiting for a train at a station in Palmdale last week.

The suspect is being sought by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to a news release from the agency, the incident occurred about 5 a.m. July 31 at the station located at 39000 Clock Plaza Drive.

The surveillance video seems to show a man approaching a woman from behind and stooping forward. He extends his arm and a light flashes, apparently from his cellphone camera. The woman then turns around to face him.

Authorities also released photos of the suspect that more clearly show his face and clothing. He is described as black and his 30s. He was last seen wearing a teal button-down shirt, black shorts, black sandals with white stripes, and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call sheriff's Detective Nisenoff at (661) 273-2465.
