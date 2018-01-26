Alhambra police are putting students and parents on alert after a man tried to lure a girl into his car with the promise of a puppy and candy.A girl was walking home from Northrup School in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Mission Road when a man called out to her, investigators said.The man drove up to the girl near 1121 W. Mission Rd. and asked her to get into his car."Hey little girl, I have a little white puppy and some Jolly Ranchers," the suspect yelled out to the child, police said.The girl ran away westbound toward her home, and the suspect sped off westbound on Mission Road. The child told her mother, who called the Alhambra Police Department and the Alhambra School District.The suspect was described as an Asian man in his 30s with short, black hair and dark eyes. He had a fair-to-tan complexion, was clean shaven and wore a light blue shirt and jeans, police said. The child told investigators that the man spoke with an accent.Authorities described the suspect's car as a bright red Toyota with four doors, possibly a Corolla, with light tint on the windows. The license plate began with a "7."If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Lopez at (626) 570-5159 and refer to CR#18-645.