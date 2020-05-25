Manhattan Beach moving ahead with retail reopening

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Even before the state of California announced it would allow retail stores to reopen, the Manhattan Beach city council had already moved forward with its plan to allow small stores to operate, following the same rules as big box stores.
Masks are required and hand sanitizer is available for customers.
Shop owners in the coastal city say much of their revenue comes during the summer season.
"We are ready," said Heather Derrico, with Bella Beach Kids. "In the last 10 weeks we've been doing nothing but thinking about how to get ready. How to be open and welcome the public back."
On Monday, the state of California and Los Angeles County officials said they would allow in-store shopping to resume for retailers under certain guidelines.
Even before the state announcement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes Manhattan Beach, had already given her support to the city to go ahead with its plan.
"She's firmly in our camp that this is the fair, right and equitable thing to do," said Suzanne Hadley, Manhattan Beach mayor pro tem.
"It also helps LA County generate more sales tax revenue. There's no reason we can't operate just as safely and healthfully as Costco, and Target and Ralphs and Vons. So we feel very good about what we're doing and we know we have the support of the LA County Board of Supervisors."
Along with requiring a face mask, small retailers in Manhattan Beach will limit how many people are allowed inside their store so you can practice physical distancing.
