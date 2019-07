DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation was underway after a man's body was found in Downey Tuesday morning.Police responded to the 12000 block of Woodruff Avenue in an industrial area after reports came in at about 4:49 a.m.It is unclear who discovered the body or how it was found.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.It is unclear how the man died.