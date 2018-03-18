Man's body found after house fire in Wilmington

Arson investigators are on the scene of a house fire in Wilmington after a man was found dead inside the home.Firefighters responded to the single-family home on the 1000 block of E. Robidoux Street around 5:15 a.m. Sunday and extinguished the flames in just 40 minutes.The body of a 52-year-old man was then found inside the home.A neighbor says she noticed the flames, woke up the owner of the home and told the woman to get her son out."He lived in the back of the house," the neighbor said. "When I called for her, she didn't even know her house was on fire. She said by the time she started yelling, she said she did hear him coming toward the front of the house. But he had asthma, so they think he might've collapsed from the smoke."The neighbor said she was told the cause of the fire was electrical.