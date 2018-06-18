Man's fatal fall from West Hollywood apartment window under investigation

A death investigation is underway after detectives say a man fell out of a West Hollywood apartment window Monday morning. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is underway after detectives say a man fell out of a West Hollywood apartment window Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Hacienda Place shortly before 7 a.m. over reports of a person "down in an alley, who may have fallen out of a window," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead in the alleyway, officials said.

LASD Lt. Derrick Alfred Said preliminary information indicates there are signs of a struggle or scuffle from inside the apartment. Detectives were working to try to figure out if the fall was intentional, criminal or accidental.

It was not known at what exact time the fall occurred, but officials believe it happened overnight.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LASD.
