Bond Fire: Map shows evacuation areas as 3,600 blaze burns uncontrolled in OC's Silverado Canyon

SILVERADO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- As firefighters continued to battle a 3,600-acre brush fire amid dry and windy conditions in Orange County's Silverado Canyon on Thursday, mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders remained in place.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon areas, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 Toll Road.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:

-- Lake Forest, from the 241 Toll Road, along Bake Parkway to Musick and north to the border with Irvine and from the 241 Toll Road north to Bake Parkway to Foothill Ranch Community Ranch;

-- Borrego Canyon;

-- Baker Ranch;

-- Portola Hills;

-- Live Oak Canyon;

-- Trabuco Canyon;

-- Rose Canyon;

-- Valley Vista Way;

-- Meadow Ridge Drive.

Orange County Animal Care were accepting small household pets beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tustin Facility at 1630 Victory Road.
A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon quickly grew to 2,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night.

