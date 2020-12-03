Bond Fire: Map shows evacuation areas as 3,600 blaze burns uncontrolled in OC's Silverado Canyon

Mandatory evacuations were in effect in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon areas, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 Toll Road.
Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:
-- Lake Forest, from the 241 Toll Road, along Bake Parkway to Musick and north to the border with Irvine and from the 241 Toll Road north to Bake Parkway to Foothill Ranch Community Ranch;
-- Borrego Canyon;
-- Baker Ranch;
-- Portola Hills;
-- Live Oak Canyon;
-- Trabuco Canyon;
-- Rose Canyon;
-- Valley Vista Way;
-- Meadow Ridge Drive.
Orange County Animal Care were accepting small household pets beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tustin Facility at 1630 Victory Road.