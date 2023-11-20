At Maple Springs Vineyard, the wine is just part of the experience. Guests can explore the 80-acre property and enjoy sips in the treehouse overlooking to vineyard.

Destination Wine: Maple Springs Vineyard has much more than great vino

At Maple Springs Vineyard, the wine is just part of the experience.

Guests can explore the 80-acre property and enjoy sips in the treehouse overlooking the vineyard.

Marianne Lieberman and her wife bought the property in 1995.

They planted the first vines in 2008 and now have six varieties growing on the 80-acre property.

Maple Springs is a membership-based vineyard open for tastings through appointment only.

But membership has its privileges, including a treehouse for tastings, the chance to pick and crush grapes and previews of wine from the barrel.

The wine is found in more than 150 Philadelphia restaurants.

Marianne calls it her "second act". After 20 years in the corporate world, she decided to try her hand as a vintner in "retirement."

Her family has a long history in the beer business.

Her grandfather was the President of the North American Brewing Association.

However, Marianne has found her own calling via the wine business.

Maple Springs Vineyard | Facebook | Instagram

91 Nuss Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505