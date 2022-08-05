Firefighters race to rescue person trapped after car slams into home in Mar Vista, igniting fire

Firefighters were working to rescue at least one person who was trapped after a vehicle slammed into a Mar Vista home, igniting a fire.

MAR VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were working to rescue at least one person who was trapped Friday morning after a vehicle slammed into a Mar Vista home, igniting a fire.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a two-story house in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a well-involved fire. Whether the person was trapped in the vehicle or in the home was not immediately clear.

Video from AIR7 HD showed LAFD personnel using fire hoses to battle the flames on the roof and on the ground.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.