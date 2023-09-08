Singer Marc Anthony honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor singer Marc Anthony - and his longtime friend David Beckham surprised him with a heartfelt tribute.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Award-winning singer Marc Anthony saw his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Plenty of family and friends crowded in for the event. Then the music star got the biggest surprise of the day.

Soccer superstar David Beckham was on hand to help celebrate Anthony's big day. The two have been friends for more than 20 years. He's even considered a member of the Beckham family, as godfather to David's son Cruz.

Anthony was honored for his decades of success in the music business.

The music star was humbled as he thanked his family and his friends for this recognition.

"This is a symbol of keep doing what you're doing," said Anthony. "I feel like I just started... this is just the beginning."

"Never change. You are a special talent but you are even more a special person," said Beckham. "Enjoy this moment because you have earned all of the love and respect that you feel here today."

Anthony has 33 No. 1 hits on a variety of Billboard charts, plus two Grammys and six Latin Grammys. He is planning on a new concert tour in November and his new album is set for release in spring 2024.