Comedian Margaret Cho thrilled to take part in L.A. Pride Parade as 'Icon Grand Marshal'

"We have so much to be grateful for and so much to fight." Margaret Cho reflected on the status of the LGBTQ community ahead of her role as "Icon Grand Marshal" at the annual L.A. Pride parade.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Margaret Cho is a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community. She's got a busy line-up of stand-up comedy dates. And she'll be working on a couple of movies this summer. But when she was asked to be the "Icon Grand Marshal" for this Sunday's L.A. Pride Parade, there was only one answer: Yes!

"It's wonderful. I've been attending Pride parades since 1978 so it's something that I have a lot of real love for, real history with, and WeHo is my town. So it's perfect. I'm really thrilled," said Cho.

Cho says this year, she expects to ride along the parade route feeling real hope and promise for the future.

"You know, this Pride is so essential to really stand up for what's right. To stand up for drag queens, for trans lives, for ourselves, as a community," said Cho.

Margaret Cho has been working in show business for almost 40 years. Besides doing stand-up since she was a teenager, many people first got to know her from 1994 sitcom, "All-American Girl." She turned several of her successful stand-up tours into concert films. She was on TV's "Drop Dead Diva" and appeared on "Dancing with the Stars." More recently, she was in the cast of "Fire Island" and part of "Prom Pact" on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Cho is proud of what she's done and what it's meant to Asian entertainers who came next.

"For me, it's about seeing all the wonderful, young Asian American comedians out there--people like Ally Wong and Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang and Ken Jeong and Awkwafina and Sherry Cola," said Cho. "They all look to me as their inspiration to be in comedy. So that's my greatest achievement."

Cho is also vocal about racism, bullying... and gay rights, which she will help celebrate this upcoming Pride weekend and offered a preview of what we can expect to see.

"Really fun costumes, really great appearances from Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey. I mean, come on, that's incredible!" said Cho. "We have so much to be grateful for and so much to fight. So they're going to love it."