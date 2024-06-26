Watch ABC News Live's 'Pride Across America' featuring nation's largest LGBTQ+ parades, marches

ABC News Live will celebrate Pride Month on Sunday, June 30, with "Pride Across America," an unparalleled television event spanning the country, featuring five hours of live coverage from three of the nation's biggest pride marches and parades, which draw millions of participants and spectators.

In partnership with Hulu and ABC Owned Television Stations WABC (New York), WLS (Chicago) and KGO (San Francisco), "Pride Across America" begins June 30 at 11 a.m. EDT with a one-hour program on WABC, ABC News Live and Hulu.

Streaming coverage of the pride marches and parades continues on ABC News Live and Hulu until 4:00 p.m. EDT, featuring special guests, inspiring content and more. Coverage will also be available to stream live to all Hulu subscribers.

"Good Morning America" Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and transportation correspondent Gio Benitez, "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang, ABC News contributor and host of ABC Audio's podcast "Life Out Loud" LZ Granderson, and FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" actor Harvey Guillén will host from New York along Fifth Avenue near Stonewall National Monument, the site of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising which is credited for sparking the modern LGBTQ+ movement.

ABC News' senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer, multiplatform reporter Christiane Cordero and medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton will also join coverage from New York.

Correspondent Alex Perez and WLS reporter Jason Knowles report from Chicago, and KGO reporter Zach Fuentes will be live from San Francisco.

Heritage of Pride is the nonprofit that produces and organizes NYC's official pride events. This year, woven throughout the WABC (New York) broadcast, will be the theme of NYC Pride: "Reflect, Empower, Unite."

PRIDEChicago and San Francisco Pride are the nonprofits that produce and organize Chicago's and San Francisco's official pride events, respectively.

Watch "Pride Across America" here on June 30.