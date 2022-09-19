Former USC dean pleads guilty to bribery charges in Mark Ridley-Thomas corruption case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- As expected, a former dean of the USC School of Social Work has pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, is scheduled to be sentenced March 20, 2023.
Ridley-Thomas is scheduled to go on trial in November.
