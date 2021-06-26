Arts & Entertainment

Marilyn Manson to turn himself in to LAPD on charges related to videographer assault

GILFORD, N.H. -- Marilyn Manson will turn himself in to police to face assault charges stemming from a 2019 incident with a videographer in Gilford, New Hampshire, according to police.

Manson will report to the Los Angeles Police Department, as part of an agreement between New Hampshire officials and Manson's attorney, but it's unclear when that will take place, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said.

CNN has reached out to an attorney representing Manson for comment.

Manson, whose given name is Brian Hugh Warner, faces two misdemeanor counts for allegedly assaulting a videographer who was hired to record his concert, Bean Burpee previously told CNN. The videographer, who was subcontracted by a New Hampshire based company, was located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.

Bean Burpee noted that the alleged assaults were not sexual in nature.

The charges carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000 or less, according to Bean Burpee.

Marilyn Manson under investigation by L.A. County Sheriff's Department for domestic violence allegations
The L.A. County Sheriff's Department has opened an investigation into domestic violence allegations against rock musician Marilyn Manson, ABC News confirms.



