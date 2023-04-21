Actor, comedian Martin Lawrence honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

At the unveiling ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, actor and comedian Martin Lawrence encouraged the next generation to "board your dream bus with confidence, grace, and humility and ride it until the wheels fall off."

The comedian had the support of many friends, along with his family. After the ceremony, an emotional Lawrence said the whole event left him feeling a bit overwhelmed.

"I've been crying all week so I figured if I had my glasses on today, maybe y'all won't see the tears," said Lawrence. "But they're most definitely tears of joy."

Lawrence got his start on television in the late 1980s on "What's Happening Now." He struck TV gold in 1992 as the star of the sitcom "Martin."

"In my generation, when you say, 'Martin,' you don't have to say his last name. Everybody know who you talking about," said Tracy Morgan. "My parents had Redd Foxx and 'Sanford and Son.' We had Martin Lawrence."

On the big screen, there was the "Bad Boys" franchise, with another one on the way. Plus, "Big Momma's House" and "House Party."

"If this dude don't have a star, they need to take all of them up out the ground, dig all these damn things up," said Steve Harvey. "Ladies and gentlemen, Martin Lawrence is that dude!"

Besides being grateful for his friends, Lawrence thanked his fans for their loyal support over all these years.

"I'm thankful for the love that I give out and I'm just feeling that I'm getting it back," said Lawrence. "If I can pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace and humility and ride it until the wheels fall off!"