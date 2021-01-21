coronavirus test

UCSD developing sticker that functions as COVID test on masks

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- UC San Diego researchers are developing a simple way to test for COVID-19 risk. The technology comes in the form of a sticker placed on the outside of your mask.

"This could have a really profound impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," Jesse Jokerst, an associate professor at UC San Diego, told KGTV.

This device may be helpful if you're healing from COVID at home
EMBED More News Videos

With emergency rooms overflowing at hospitals across California, many people are trying to manage their COVID-19 infections at home with a device that can be found in most pharmacies.


The test looks for the presence of a specific COVID-19 protease in people's breath. As someone wears the sticker on the mask throughout the day, it collects droplets.

"At the end of the day, you click a little blister pack, and if it changes color, that means that you might have been exposed to COVID and that you should seek out some additional testing," Jokerst said.

The test uses a technique called "Colorimetric Detection," similar to home-pregnancy test indicators.

COVID 'long haulers': Some who first saw mild symptoms experiencing debilitating problems months later
EMBED More News Videos

Many patients who initially experienced milder COVID-19 symptoms are now showing up at the doctor's office months later with debilitating problems. They're being called "long-haulers."


Jokerst likens it to a smoke alarm. The test won't tell you exactly what's going on, but it serves as a warning that you need to take further action for safety.
"That's what we were trying to develop. It's a device that could say, 'Hey, today there's an elevated risk, and everybody should seek some additional testing,'" Jokerst explained.

This kind of color-based test has never been used for viral detection.

Jokerst says that once the pandemic ends, these tests could still assess the risk of diseases like SARS and MERS.

KGTV contributed to this report.

Doctor explains how to best treat COVID-19 symptoms at home
EMBED More News Videos

Once you test positive for COVID-19, what should you do next? A Southern California doctor explains what you can do.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan diegoface maskmedicalcoronavirustechnologycoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
COVID-19 rapid testing arrives at John Wayne Airport
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
As LA County switches COVID-19 test provider, how are other tests different?
Riverside County to continue using Curative coronavirus test
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wait times at Dodger Stadium vaccination site reach 5 hours
Two $600K Powerball tickets sold in SoCal
Expert answers your EDD, unemployment questions
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
Queen Mary operator files for bankruptcy
CA Supreme Court rejects suit seeking resumption of LAUSD in-person learning
Show More
CHP officer recues injured hawk in Long Beach
Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add Biden
Signs warning of COVID-19 placed in high-risk areas of LA
Cesar Chavez bust displayed in President Biden's Oval Office
Gray whale population declines off U.S. West Coast
More TOP STORIES News