'Heartbreaking': 7 wounded in Philadelphia shooting near school, including 2-year-old, 5 teens

Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a shooting near the James G. Blaine School. A 2-year-old, five teens and a woman were injured.

PHILADELPHIA -- A 2-year-old girl, the child's mother and five teens were injured in a shooting Thursday evening near a school in Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the James G. Blaine School in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

"This has been a fairly quiet portion of the 22nd district for quite some time now," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "At this point we're piecing everything together to figure out if this is retaliatory, if some of those victims were intended or not, but it's still really early to tell."

The 2-year-old girl was shot once in the left thigh, police said. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was listed as stable.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the hand. Police said he was also taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and remained stable.

A 15-year-old male was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is also stable, police said.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the arm. Police said he was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed as stable.

RELATED: About 116 people died from gun violence per day in the US this year: Gun Violence Archive

A second 16-year-old male was shot once in the right arm and once in the right thigh, police said. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed as stable.

A 17-year-old male suffered a graze wound to the thigh, police said. He was taken by Uber to Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed as stable.

The 2-year-old's mother, a 31-year-old woman, was shot twice in the thigh, police said. She was also taken to Temple University Hospital where she was stable.

The teens shot were students of the School District of Philadelphia.

In a statement on Twitter, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting "heartbreaking."

Police said they are looking for three male suspects in connection with the shooting. The suspects were seen driving a 2011-2016 gray four-door Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Pennsylvania tag.

The suspects were seen driving a 2011-2016 gray four-door Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Pennsylvania tag.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.