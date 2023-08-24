At least 9 people shot, suspect down at Trabuco Canyon bar

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- Nine or more people were shot at a bar in Orange County and the suspect is wounded or possibly dead at the scene, sheriff's officials tell Eyewitness News.

A massive law enforcement presence was responding to Cook's Corner, a well-known biker bar and grill on Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 p.m. according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was described as down at the scene, but it was not clear if the individual was still alive.

Images from the scene indicated at least two bodies on the ground covered by sheets.

Details on other possible fatalities at the scene were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.