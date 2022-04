EMBED >More News Videos The Rain Barrel Purchase Program is back in Santa Clarita. Twice a year for $40 plus tax, city residents can get a retrofitted and repurposed plastic barrel that would otherwise end up in a landfill. Instead, they will sit at the bottom of gutters collecting water to be recycled.

A Southern California-based toy company is expanding its sustainable products just in time for Earth Month.Mattel's MEGA Bloks Green Town is the first mass-produced retail toy line to be certified as carbon neutral.Plant-based materials make up more than half of each playset. Included in this are Matchbox brands.The toy's packaging is also 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, according to Mattel.Mattel's goal is to have 100% recycled or bio-based materials in all of its products and packaging by 2030.