Outdoor market celebrates AAPI artists and small business owners

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Every month anywhere from 60 to 80 Asian American and Pacific Islander artists, creatives and entrepreneurs gather for an outdoor retail experience called Maum Market.

Co-founders of the market said Maum stands for heart and mind in Korean. They said it's a fun, family-friendly event that promotes community, provides a space to network and opportunities to try new things.

"It's really a wonderful time to celebrate the community, support local small businesses and all around a wonderful time for the family, for your pets," said Arnold Byun, one of the market's co-founders. "It's a really amazing wholesome weekend."

"A lot of people think that business has to be a competition with each other, but then we provide this opportunity for all vendors to be friends and become family as well," said Kioh Park, the other co-founder of Maum Market.

At the market, you can find anything from food, to handmade jewelry to personalized art. There's even a table to try out Korean calligraphy. For shoppers, it's a chance to not only support small businesses but also to buy things they may not find in large retail stores.

"We're never going to see black sesame granola in an Albertsons," said Micelle Song, a Koreatown resident and market shopper. "So, it's really cool to come see these small businesses really show what they're creating and hopefully we'll see more Asian-inspired foods in larger distribution."

"I think in the last couple of markets that I've sold here, I've sold out of my ceramics every single time and it's been incredibly heartwarming to see that people like my work and also the work of everyone else that's here as well," said Megan Suran Kim, an artist and vendor at Maum Market.

Co-founders said at Maum Market it's about representation and promoting conscious consumerism.

"We, obviously as Asian Americans, want to support our fellow likeminded Asian creators," said Byun. "But I think just in general it's amazing as consumers to support minority-owned businesses and really vote with your dollar."

You can find MaumMarket at Row Downtown L.A. Tickets are open to the public for $5 a person.

