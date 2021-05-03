For May the 4th, 'Bad Batch' series, new Star Wars-themed 'Simpsons' short coming to Disney+

Here's what fans can watch on the streaming service starting at midnight PT on May 4:
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch"
The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch - a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.
Watch the trailer for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' on Disney+
"Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens From Its Nap'"
In a daycare far, far away... but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.
"Star Wars Biomes"
Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films' most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.
"Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs"
Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films' most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.
The fourth day in the month of May became Star Wars Day thanks to a clever pun invented by fans.
In 1978, the classic Star Wars slogan "May the Force Be With You" was flip-flopped into "May the Fourth Be With You" to great others on the Fourth of July, according to Lucasfilm.
The next year, the date was reset to May 4th when a full-page ad appeared in the May 4, 1979 issue of The London Evening News to congratulate British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on her taking office that day.
"May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!" it read.
In the years since, Star Wars fans use this day to honor and celebrate that galaxy far, far away.
Since "May the 4th Be With You" doesn't carry the same witty punch when translated into other languages, "Star Wars Day" has been adopted to establish a global meaning for this annual worldwide celebration.
In addition to this year's new releases, here's a roundup of other things in the Star Wars universe available to stream on Disney+ in the United States:
Everything Star Wars and more on Disney+
Movies
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Live-Action Series
- The Mandalorian
Specials
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits
Animated Series
- Star Wars: Blips
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny
- Star Wars Rebels
- Star Wars Rebels Shorts
- Star Wars Resistance
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Duel of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant
- LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Shorts
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars Shorts
- LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
Documentaries
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
Docuseries
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
"The Simpsons" episodes with Star Wars references
The team at Disney+ curated the following list of "The Simpsons" episodes over the years with Star Wars references that are available to stream on Disney+:
- Season 15, Episode 15 "Co-Dependents Day"
- Season 21, Episode 12 "Million Dollar Maybe"
- Season 3, Episode 12 "I Married Marge"
- Season 10, Episode 10 "Viva Ned Flanders"
- Season 30, Episode 10 "Tis the 30th Season"
- Season 17, Episode 10 "Homer's Paternity Coot"
- Season 15, Episode 4 "Regina Monologues"
- Season 23, Episode 4 "Replaceable You"
- Season 26, Episode 9 "I Won't be Home for Christmas"
- Season 26, Episode 10 "The Man Who Came to be Dinne"
- Season 24, Episode 3 "Adventures in Baby-Getting"
- Season 18, Episode 16 "Lisa's Rival"
- Season 6, Episode 2 "Lisa's Rival"
- Season 10, Episode 9 "Mayored to the Mob"
- Season 11, Episode 4 "Treehouse of Horror X"
- Season 21, Episode 1 "Homer the Whopper"
- Season 13, Episode 10 "Half Decent Proposal"
- Season 30, Episode 18 "Bart vs. Itchy & Scratchy"
- Season 20, Episode 1 "Sex Pies and Idiot Scrapes"
Space and science documentaries
If you've already watched every other minute of Star Wars content on Disney+, consider checking out these space-themed documentaries from National Geographic:
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
- Mars: Inside SpaceX
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Missions to the Sun
- Aliens of the Deep
- Atlantis Rising
- Roving Mars
- Science Fair
More ways to celebrate (from Lucasfilm)
- Who's your favorite character from Star Wars? Be sure to Tweet your photos to @starwars and let us know how you're celebrating, and make sure to hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou
- As Yoda said, "Pass on what you have learned." Introduce a younger sibling, family member, or friend to Star Wars!
- Dressing up for special occasions is important, and May the 4th is no different. Wearing anything from your favorite Star Wars shirt to full-on stormtrooper gear is completely acceptable. (It's OK to dress up your pet, too. Bounty hunter bulldogs are especially encouraged.)
- Have a Star Wars movie marathon with friends and family! But which movie do you begin with? Do you start with the prequels or the original trilogy? Better decide before your guests arrive, or you may spend the day in a heated debate.
- Food is an essential part of any holiday. Treat your school or work friends to a fresh batch of Millennium-Yums or BB-8 Energy Balls. Find a variety of recipes on StarWars.com!
- Feel the Force with Star Wars crafts: turn wooden spoons into Star Wars Bith band spoon puppets! Learn how to make a Death Star piñata, porg nesting dolls, and more on Star Wars Kids YouTube.
- Are you a gamer? Embark on an epic journey in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or invite them over for some classic board game action!
- Want to introduce your kids to Star Wars? Grab some popcorn and log on to Star Wars Kids YouTube to watch Galaxy of Adventures with your favorite characters.
- Do you have any Star Wars toys that you don't need anymore? Donate them and make May the 4th really memorable for children in need.
- Think you know all about Han, Luke and Leia? Host a trivia night to test your family and friend's knowledge of all things in the Star Wars galaxy!
