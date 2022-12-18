Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help

New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass helped hand out $300 gift cards to help 5,000 needy families for the holidays.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.

Bass helped hand out $300 gift cards and other presents on Friday to 5,000 families at the All Peoples Community Center near downtown LA.

"It will bring a smile to my daughter's face," said Noemi Munoz of South Los Angeles. "Bring some groceries to the table."

The families who received gifts were chosen by lottery after being selected from among those in Los Angeles with the greatest need for assistance.

Bass, who took office on Monday, was glad to cap off her first week as the city's leader by helping the families.

"I can't think of a better way to end my evening than to be here with you getting ready for the holidays," Bass told the group.

Funding for the gift cards came from the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, a private nonprofit established in 2014 under Mayor Eric Garcetti that is supported by private donations.

Aisha Hines of South LA said she would not be able to provide Christmas presents for her children if it wasn't for the gift cards. She was also happy to see Bass in person.

"It was just truly inspiring to see a Black woman rise to her position," Hines said. "I was explaining to her I have three daughters and it just gives me all the confidence to explain to them that you can be whatever you want."