Mayor Karen Bass jumps into action after photographer collapses during press conference

In video taken by KNX reporter Craig Fiegener, you can see Bass quickly take action and leave the podium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Karen Bass used her medical training during a press conference Thursday to help save a local TV station photographer who apparently suffered a medical episode and collapsed.

Bass and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore were at the LAPD's academy to discuss recruiting efforts aimed at rebuilding the ranks of the police department when the photographer collapsed.

In video taken by KNX reporter Craig Fiegener, you can see Bass quickly take action and leave the podium, immediately followed by Moore. You can also see the mayor crouched right over the collapsed man, helping to direct medical care efforts until paramedics arrived.

Long before her time in congress and in the mayor's office, Bass had a career in medical care.

She is a graduate of the USC Keck School of Medicine Physician's Assistant Program and in the 80s, she worked as an emergency room physician's assistant.

The mayor's office said an ambulance arrived to take the man to a nearby hospital. Bass' team checked up on the man Friday, and it was reported to them that he was doing better.

Details surrounding the cause of the man's medical emergency were not immediately available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.