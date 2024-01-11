McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite: the Double Big Mac

The Double Big Mac has four beef patties instead of the usual two and it's only available for a limited time.

The McDonald's Big Mac is getting even bigger! Beginning January 24, McDonald's is bringing back the Double Big Mac, which has four beef patties instead of the usual two.

The McDonald's Big Mac is getting even bigger! Beginning January 24, McDonald's is bringing back the Double Big Mac, which has four beef patties instead of the usual two.

The McDonald's Big Mac is getting even bigger! Beginning January 24, McDonald's is bringing back the Double Big Mac, which has four beef patties instead of the usual two.

The McDonald's Big Mac is getting even bigger! Beginning January 24, McDonald's is bringing back the Double Big Mac, which has four beef patties instead of the usual two.

The McDonald's Big Mac is getting even bigger.

Beginning January 24, the chain is bringing back the Double Big Mac, which has four beef patties instead of the usual two, for a limited time nationwide.

McDonald's briefly sold the special sandwich in March 2020, announcing its arrival a few days before the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, which forced fast food chains to cut operating hours and reduce menu offerings, including the Double Big Mac.

Unlike the previous version, this Double Big Mac highlights McDonald's overhaul of its core burger offerings, which includes softer buns, adjusting its grill settings for a better sear and improving how the cheese melts. Big Macs, in particular, are getting more sauce.

Limited-time offerings are typically marketing ploys to drive interest from customers who may be seeking out alternatives from competitors. But there may be more behind this particular offer.

Last month, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNN that its customers are craving bigger burgers and that the chain is "working on that." Selling a Double Big Mac is an easy way to offer a bigger burger, since it doesn't require any additional work for employees and is made from existing ingredients.

McDonald's plan for bigger burgers comes at a time when many customers are looking for ways to spend less - and as a pricey McDonald's burger has become something of a symbol of inflation.

But the coming burger, though bigger, shouldn't break the bank. "We think we're going to be able to deliver a great tasting large burger at a superior value to what [ customers ] can get anywhere else," said Kempczinski.

McDonald's has sold different versions of the Big Mac in the past. In 2017 and 2018, it sold the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr. Although the Grand Mac still used two patties, they were larger than a typical piece of meat used on a regular Big Mac and came on a larger bun.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.