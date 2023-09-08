WATCH LIVE

17-year-old arrested in dirt bike crash that killed 3-year-old, injured mother in Riverside County

Friday, September 8, 2023 8:09PM
MEAD VALLEY, RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KABC) -- A 3-year-old girl was killed and her mother was injured when a teenager riding a dirt bike crashed into them in Riverside County.

The incident happened the evening of Aug. 31 in the Mead Valley area, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 17-year-old was riding down Steele Peak Drive near Palm Street when he collided into the young child who was riding her bike as her mother walked beside her.

Authorities say the teen fled the scene without rendering aid to the victims.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her mother sustained moderate injuries.

The 17-year-old from Perris was arrested on Friday, the CHP said. He was booked into the Riverside Juvenile Hall on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing fatal injuries.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

