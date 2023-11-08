Medicare open enrollment scams: The top red flags to watch for

Sketchy emails? Asking for payment? Here are the top ways to spot a Medicare enrollment scam.

Medicare's open enrollment period is underway, and scammers are looking to take advantage. Promises of cheaper insurance or better healthcare plans could swindle you into giving up personal information.

ABC7 On Your Side has the top ways to help prevent you and your family from becoming a victim.

"Scammers take advantage of whatever's in the news," said Bridget Small with the Federal Trade Commission. "People know that Medicare open enrollment is happening now, so they're not surprised."

Scammers are using all forms of communication to try and get your personal information. Not only could you be flooded with calls or emails, they're also contacting you via text or social media.

"They're making calls and pretending to be from Medicare, or associated with Medicare, and are telling people, 'Oh, you need a new card,' or 'You need to change your insurance,' and they're asking for Medicare numbers or social security numbers or payment or financial account information," said Small.

That's a big red flag.

Remember: never give out that information. Small says they will never ask you for any of that.

"Medicare doesn't call and say, 'You need to pay me.' You don't need to pay Medicare," said Small. "Medicare doesn't sell you things. Medicare doesn't ask you to pay for insurance or products, or say, 'We want to send you a DNA kit.' That is not Medicare."

Remember these tips!

When you receive an odd message from someone claiming to be with Medicare, closely examine who sent an email or a text. If you don't recognize the sender, do not click on links or download attachments.

Remember, scammers may use an address similar to a government agency's to try to trick you.

Don't respond to messages or calls you don't expect and if you're unsure, contact Medicare directly.

Finally, if you believe you're being scammed, notify the FTC. That will help investigators track down, and stop cyber criminals.