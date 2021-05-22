mega millions

$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania

By Travis Caldwell, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold

A winning jackpot ticket worth an estimated $515 million was sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions announced in a statement following Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball.

The jackpot won in Pennsylvania is the highest amount won in the state since it became a Mega Millions participant in 2010.

The amount was the ninth-largest in Mega Millions history and the largest the game has ever awarded in the month of May, according to the statement.

In January, a winning ticket worth more than $1 billion sold in Michigan.

Across the country, 53 tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to each win at least $10,000, Mega Millions said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniajackpotmega millionslottery
MEGA MILLIONS
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News