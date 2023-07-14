Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $560 million jackpot

A Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $560 million is up for grabs on Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA -- The winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn for the $560 million jackpot on Friday night.

Here are the numbers: 10, 51, 24, 66, 48, and 15.

The $560 million jackpot, with a cash option of $281.1 million, is the seventh-highest in Mega Millions history.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing has grown to an estimated $875 million - the third-highest. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

Yet the games have raised concerns among some experts. Their abysmal odds - 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball - are designed to build big prizes that draw more players.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

But the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. And there hasn't been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18.

Lia Nower, a professor and the director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University, said the lottery has historically acted as a regressive tax on the poor, meaning the people that can least afford to lose their money buy the most tickets.

She said her "concern with lottery is really more people who are buying it every day or two or three times a week" as opposed to those who purchase one ticket as the jackpot nears $1 billion.

Barbara Green, who made a stop inside an Ambler convenience store, had no illusions she would nab the top prize. But still she couldn't resist the possibility.

"Everybody has hope, so if I get a little bit, I'm satisfied," she said, laughing. "I'm not getting the big thing, I know that, but I like to get a little bit of it. Everybody does."