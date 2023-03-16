Lucky customer bought Mega Millions ticket worth $2.3 million at Norwalk shop

The California Lottery made 125 new millionaires through its scratchers and draw games this year while raising billions for schools.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $2.3 million was sold recently at a Norwalk doughnut shop.

The ticket sold at Home Style Donuts matched 5 of the 6 numbers in Tuesday's drawing. It carried a prize of $2,296,629.

If the ticket had also matched the Mega number, the purchaser could've claimed a jackpot of $229 million.

But no ticket sold anywhere matched all six numbers, so Friday's jackpot climbs to an estimated $254 million.

The winner of the $2.3 million ticket has not been identified.

Another winner: The shop that sold the ticket.

An Chao says her family has owned the shop for about a year. The store gets a bonus of $11,483 for selling the ticket.

"It is good news in the morning," Chao said when notified. "You made my day. It is really great. We are lucky!"

Tuesday's numbers were 1, 7, 23, 38, 55 and the Mega was 2.

The odds of winning the top jackpot are about 1 in 302 million.