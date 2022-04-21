Iowa man wins $1 million in Mega Millions play after cashier mistake

Josh Buster of West Burlington bought five easy-ticket plays for the Mega Millions' lottery.
However, the cashier accidentally only printed one play from the terminal and then offered to print four additional plays on a different ticket.
Buster said that move likely changed the numbers he would have originally received.
It resulted in a $1 million check.
The 40-year-old chef says he will likely pay off some bills and put some money away for retirement.
The Mega Millions website says Buster's chances of winning that $1 million prize were 1 in 12,607,306.