Iowa man wins $1 million in Mega Millions play after cashier mistake

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KABC) -- An Iowa man is celebrating a million-dollar mistake.Josh Buster of West Burlington bought five easy-ticket plays for the Mega Millions' lottery.However, the cashier accidentally only printed one play from the terminal and then offered to print four additional plays on a different ticket.Buster said that move likely changed the numbers he would have originally received.It resulted in a $1 million check.The 40-year-old chef says he will likely pay off some bills and put some money away for retirement.The Mega Millions website says Buster's chances of winning that $1 million prize were 1 in 12,607,306.